Tatjana Maria and Lucia Bronzetti advance to the second round at the Guangzhou Open

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Third-seeded Tatjana Maria advanced to the second round of the Guangzhou Open by beating Philippine qualifier Alexandra Eala 6-3, 6-0. Maria will next meet Chinese wild-card Zhuoxuan Baiin. Zhuoxuan was among three Chinese players to win in the first round. She defeated Despina Papamichail 6-3, 7-5. Wang Xiyu and Yuan Yue also advanced. Other winners included fourth-seeded Lucia Bronzetti, Daria Saville and Moyuka Uchijima.

