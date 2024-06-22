Tatis, Profar and Campusano are all out of the Padres’ lineup due to injuries

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are without star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., left fielder Jurickson Profar and catcher Luis Campusano for the third game of a four-game series against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Tatis suffered a bruised left triceps when he was hit with a pitch just above his elbow in the third inning of Friday night’s 9-5 win. He was removed two innings later. Profar was removed after hitting a double in the seventh. He’s been dealing with patellar tendinitis in his left knee for several weeks. Campusano was put on the injured list with a bruised left thumb.

