Tate Rodemaker throws warmup passes for Florida State ahead of ACC title game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Florida State’s Tate Rodemaker was in uniform and participated in warmups ahead of Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against No. 15 Louisville. That was an encouraging sign for the Seminoles’ backup quarterback with a potential trip to the College Football Playoff on the line. Rodemaker has been dealing with concussion symptoms following last week’s win over Florida and has been limited in practice this week for the fourth-ranked Seminoles. Starting QB and Heisman Trophy candidate Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending left leg injury in a blowout win over North Alabama on Nov. 18.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.