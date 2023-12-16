Tasty! Asano eats a chocolate coin thrown in German fan protests and scores

BERLIN (AP) — Bochum forward Takuma Asano has capitalized on Bundesliga protests by eating one of the chocolate coins thrown by fans onto the field and then scoring. The Japan international picked one up, unwrapped the gold foil, and ate the chocolate. Asano followed up by scoring Bochum’s opening goal against Union Berlin. The chocolate coins were thrown as supporters again showed their opposition to the German soccer league’s plans to bring in an outside investor. Some fans withdrew their support for their teams for the first 12 minutes. Others briefly forced games to stop, and others simply cursed the league body.

