Tasmania upsets Guinea 1-0 to qualify for 2025 Africa Cup

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy will miss the Africa Cup of Nations next year after Tanzania upset Guinea 1-0 to qualify at the visitors’ expense. Simon Msuva scored with a diving header to Mudathir Yahya’s cross in the 61st minute on Tuesday. It gives Tanzania the first of three qualification places to be decided on the final day of qualifying. Guinea needed just a point from the teams’ final game in Group H, but Msuva’s goal lifted Tanzania into second place to qualify as runner up behind group winner Congo. Two more spots are to be decided later Tuesday

