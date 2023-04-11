Tasha Butts hired as Georgetown’s women’s basketball coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tasha Butts is the new head coach of Georgetown’s women’s basketball team. Butts replaces James Howard. His contract was not renewed last month after four consecutive losing seasons at the school. The school announced the hiring Tuesday. Butts joins Ed Cooley as new basketball coaches at Georgetown. Cooley took over the men’s team after Patrick Ewing was dismissed. Butts had been at Georgia Tech since April 2019, serving as an assistant coach and an associate head coach. Butts also spent eight seasons at LSU and worked at UCLA and Duquesne.

