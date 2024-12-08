Taryn Sides hits 5 3s, scores 19 to help No. 13 Kansas State beat Texas A&M 89-50

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Taryn Sides made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Zyanna Walker scored a career-high 17 points and No. 13 Kansas State beat Texas A&M 89-50. Serena Sundell added 16 pointsfor Kansas State (10-1). The Wildcats have won five games in a row. Texas A&M (5-5) has lost 18 consecutive games against ranked opponents. Temira Poindexter hit a 3-pointer with 5:20 left in the first quarter that gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 7-5. After Aicha Coulibaly made 1-of-2 free throws on the other end, Poindexter and Sides hit 3s 30 seconds apart to cap a 17-2 run and Walker’s jumper as time expired gave Kansas State a 26-10 lead. Coulibaly led Texas A&M with 12 points.

