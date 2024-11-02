Taron Dickens throws 5 touchdown passes and Western Carolina outlasts Chattanooga 38-34

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Taron Dickens threw five touchdown passes, the last an 8-yard go-ahead strike to De’Andre Tamarez in the fourth quarter, and Western Carolina defeated Chattanooga 38-34 in a key Southern Conference game. Tamarez’ third TD catch of the game capped a seven-play 85-yard drive that gave the Catamounts their 38-34 lead with 7 minutes remaining. The Mocs ran only nine plays the rest of the game, their final possession ending with an interception in the final minute. With the win, Western Carolina remains half a game behind Mercer in the SoCon standings. Chattanooga fell to third. Dickens was 34-of-48 passing for 431 yards — with a completion to 13 different receivers.

