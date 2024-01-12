Taro Daniel, Alejandro Tabilo to meet in Auckland Classic final as last seeds are defeated

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Top-seeded American Ben Shelton has been knocked out of the ATP Auckland Classic in the semifinals by unseeded Taro Daniel who reached his second career final six years after the first. Daniel won 7-5, 7-6 (9). The 16th-ranked Shelton had looked unstoppable as all but one other seeded player was eliminated after the quarterfinals. The last seed fell in the second semifinal when sixth-seeded Arthur Fils of France was beaten 6-2, 7-5 by Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.