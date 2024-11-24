Tarleton State recovers fumbles on back-to-back kickoffs in the fourth to beat Central Arkansas

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns, Kayvon Britten rushed for 154 yards and a score and Tarleton State recovered fumbles on back-to-back kickoffs in the fourth quarter to help beat Central Arkansas 39-14. Tarleton State (9-3, 6-2) has the most wins in its Division I era. The nine wins mark coach Todd Whitten’s fifth time reaching nine wins at Tarleton in his 15 seasons at the helm. Tarleton awaits the FCS selection show on Sunday for an at-large bid. Central Arkansas (6-6, 3-5) has lost four straight for its longest single-season skid since the 2009 season.

