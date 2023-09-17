Tarleton State receiver Jaden Smith discharged from hospital after scary injury at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Tarleton State says receiver Jaden Smith is back home after being discharged from the hospital after a scary injury when he was taken off the field on a stretcher. The school says Smith was back in Stephenville on Sunday. He returned from Lubbock overnight with members of Tarleton’s athletic training staff. Smith was injured in the fourth quarter of a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday night. He was taken to the hospital for tests after remaining down on the field at the end of a play and being treated by training staff from both teams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.