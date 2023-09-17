Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Tarleton State says junior receiver Jaden Smith has full neurological function after being taken off the field on a stretcher and to the hospital during the Texans’ loss at Texas Tech. Smith was hurt in the fourth quarter Saturday night. He was down near the goal line for several minutes after a play while being treated by trainers from both teams. He was stabilized on a stretcher before being put on a motorized cart. The FCS school from Texas said afterward that Smith was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, and was undergoing testing. Smith gave a thumbs-up with both hands as the cart was driving off the field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.