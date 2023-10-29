Tarleton State holds of late Central Arkansas rally in 25-23 win

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for 156 yards on 22 carries and scored twice and Tarleton State beat Central Arkansas 25-23. Britten’s 38-yard run with 64 seconds before halftime completed an 11-play, 79-yard drive that gave the Texans a 13-7 lead they held to for the remainder. Will McElvain threw three touchdowns for Central Arkansas.

