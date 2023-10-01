Tarleton State gets the most out of early touchdowns, defeats Southeastern Louisiana 14-13

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Blake Smith returned an interception for a touchdown, Kayvon Britten ran for another score, and Tarleton State edged SE Louisiana 14-13. Smith intercepted a pass and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown three minutes into the game. After Bauer Sharp scored on a 19-yard run for the Lions, Britten put Tarleton State back ahead with a 15-yard touchdown run. The explosive first quarter ended with the Texans leading 14-7. There would be no more scoring until Zachary Clement hit Darius Lewis with a 9-yard touchdown pass with 5:17 left in the game. The Lions missed a chance to tie the score and possibly pick up their first win of the season when Riley Callaghan’s PAT failed.

