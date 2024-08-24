Tarleton State builds big lead, hangs on to edge McNeese 26-23 in wild opener

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kayvon Britten rushed for 164 yards and Victor Gabalis passed for 140 yards and a touchdown, leading Tarleton State to a 26-23 victory over McNeese in a nail-biting season-opener. After leading 26-7 at halftime, the Texans managed 19 yards on four possessions in the third quarter and a 63-yard drive in the fourth ended with a missed field goal. Meanwhile, McNeese scored on a 7-yard run by D’Angelo Durham early in the fourth quarter and Tarleton’s lead was 26-23 after an 80-yard touchdown pass from the Cowboys’ Clifton McDowell to Matthew McCallister. McNeese drove to the Tarleton 27-yard line with 10 seconds left and on third down, Tyler Larco missed a 44-yard field goal attempt.

