Tarleton St. overcomes Victor Gabalis’ 3 interceptions to beat reigning conference champ Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kayvon Britten rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Tarleton State overcame Victor Gabalis’ three interceptions to beat defending conference champion Austin Peay 27-17. Britten scored on a short run in the first quarter for his 12th rushing touchdown over the past five games and 13th overall. Austin Peay attempted a trick play in the red zone early in the third quarter, but Donta Stuart deflected a wide receiver pass and Caden Holt grabbed it. But Gabalis threw an interception two plays later to give it back to Austin Peay. Stuart also recovered a fumble with 11:55 left in fourth with Tarleton State leading 20-17. Four plays later, Braelon Bridges ran it in from the 11 for a 10-point lead.

