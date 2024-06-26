Tarik Skubal strikes out 7 in 7 scoreless innings, Tigers beat Phillies 4-1

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal struck out seven batters in seven scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Skubal (9-3) allowed three hits and a walk while hitting one batter.

Andy Ibáñez had two hits, including a two-run single in Detroit’s four-run fifth inning, as the Tigers ended a seven-game losing streak to the Phillies.

Bryce Harper homered off Tigers closer Jason Foley in the ninth.

The game was expected to be a pitcher’s duel between probable All-Stars — Skubal and Ranger Suárez.

Suárez (10-2) held Detroit scoreless for four innings but gave up four runs in the fifth.

Philadelphia, which had won its last three games by a combined 24-3, had the best chance to score before the Tigers broke through.

Harper’s double gave the Phillies runners on second and third with two out in the third, but Skubal retired Alec Bohm on a grounder to second.

Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jake Rogers started the fifth with singles. Ryan Kreidler failed to get down a bunt, but got an infield single when Trea Turner couldn’t cleanly field his slow grounder.

Matt Vierling, who hit into a triple play on Monday, drove in the game’s first run with a groundout to short.

Ibáñez made it 3-0 with a line drive through the drawn-in infield. Mark Canha grounded out, but Riley Greene hit a hard grounder that got past Harper for an RBI triple.

Seranthony Dominguez replaced Suárez for the seventh and immediately walked Kreidler, ending Philadelphia’s streak of 140 batters without a base on balls.

The teams finish the three-game series on Wednesday afternoon, with RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-0, 2.63) facing his former team. The Tigers are expected to pitch several relievers.

