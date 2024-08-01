Tarik Cohen informs Jets that he’s ending his comeback and retiring from playing

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen has informed the New York Jets he’s ending his comeback bid and will retire from playing football. The surprising move Thursday comes just two days after the 29-year-old Cohen told reporters he felt healthy and was looking forward to playing after not appearing in a regular-season game since 2020 because of injuries. The Jets later placed Cohen on the reserve/retired list on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.