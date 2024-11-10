Targhee Lambson, Kameron Rocha propel Southern Utah past North Alabama 38-26

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Targhee Lambson rushed for 166 yards and three first-half touchdowns, Kameron Rocha returned an interception for the only score of the fourth quarter and Southern Utah turned away North Alabama 38-26. Lambson finished off a 13-play 84-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown run to put Southern Utah (5-5, 4-2 United Athletic Conference) up 7-0 after one quarter. Lambson ran it in from 1 and 2 yards out to push the Thunderbirds lead to 21-0 with two minutes left before halftime. TJ Smith needed two plays to get North Alabama (3-8, 3-5) on the scoreboard before intermission — a 56-yard completion to Kobe Warden followed by a 22-yard scoring toss to Dakota Warfield.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.