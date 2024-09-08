Targhee Lambson, Daniel King rally Southern Utah to 27-24 victory over UTEP in OT

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Targhee Lambson rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns and Daniel King kicked a 33-yard field goal in overtime to rally FCS-member Southern Utah to a 27-24 victory over UTEP. King’s field goal won it for the Thunderbirds (1-1) after Buzz Flabiano was wide left on a 32-yarder for the Miners (0-2). Skyler Locklear had a 5-yard touchdown toss to Jevon Jackson and a 5-yard touchdown run to lead UTEP to a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Southern Utah’s Bronson Barron hooked up with Zach Mitchell for a 40-yard touchdown on his only pass of the game in between Locklear’s scores, but the Thunderbirds missed a two-point conversion. Flabiano kicked a 43-yard field goal for the only score of the second quarter and UTEP led 17-6 at halftime.

