Tara VanDerveer’s longtime assistant Kate Paye takes over as new Stanford coach

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kate Paye spent nearly two decades as Stanford’s coach-in-waiting. Now, it’s Paye’s turn at last. The 50-year-old Paye will be formally introduced as the new head coach Wednesday by athletic director Bernard Muir. She succeeds Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer, who retired as the winningest NCAA coach of all time in men’s or women’s basketball. VanDerveer spent 38 seasons at Stanford.

