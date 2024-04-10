Tara VanDerveer is ready to enjoy her life beyond basketball and thrilled where the sport is now

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer nearly walked away from coaching 10 years ago before longtime Stanford supporter John Arrillaga asked her to seriously reconsider and insisted she take the summer off. She is retiring now at age 70 and with 1,216 career victories in stops at Idaho, Ohio State and Stanford — 45 years in all, including the last 38 on The Farm. She will stay involved as her top assistant coach and former player Kate Paye is poised to take over the program. An introductory news conference is expected next week once Paye’s contract is finalized.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.