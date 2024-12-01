Tar Heels turn to former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens as interim coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has elevated former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as its interim coach for an upcoming bowl game after the firing of Mack Brown. The school announced that Sunday was Brown’s last day on the job after the Tar Heels closed the regular season with a 35-30 loss to rival N.C. State the day before. Kitchens has worked as the Tar Heels’ run-game coordinator and tight ends coach the past two seasons. He was head coach for the NFL’s Browns in 2019. Brown was the program’s winningest coach.

