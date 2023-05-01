Tar Heels hoping Mac Horvath homer barrage ignites late run
Mac Horvath is coming off one of the best weeks of the season in college baseball. His monster performance could be what North Carolina needs to spark a late run to a sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Horvath hit a grand slam and two other homers and drove in 11 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Virginia Tech on Sunday. He was 9 of 16 with five homers and 19 RBIs as the Tar Heels went 3-1 last week. The Tar Heels are trying to make a sixth straight NCAA Tournament.
