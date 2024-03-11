Tar Heels get top AP honors for RJ Davis and coach Hubert Davis to headline all-ACC team

North Carolina guard RJ Davis is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while the Tar Heels’ Hubert Davis was voted as coach of the year. Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis was named the newcomer of the year as a transfer from Gonzaga. That came in voting results released Tuesday in ballots from 15 journalists who cover the ACC. RJ Davis was joined by Sallis and teammate Armando Bacot on the first team. Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, Clemson’s PJ Hall and Virginia’s Reece Beekman also made the first team.

