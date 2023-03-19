Tar Heels, Buckeyes seek better showings, and another ‘W’

North Carolina and Ohio State will head into their second-round matchup in the women’s NCAA Tournament hoping to play better. Tar Heels coach Courtney Banghart says style points matter less than the outcome in a win-or-go home game. The sixth-seeded Tar Heels led into the fourth quarter against St. John’s before the Red Storm rallied. It took Deja Kelly’s three-point play with 2 seconds left to win it. The third-seeded Buckeyes trailed James Madison by 16 before getting back on track and pulling away.

