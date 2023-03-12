Tapit Trice wins Tampa Bay Derby, earns Ky Derby points

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tapit Trice rallied from last to win the $360,000 Tampa Bay Derby by two lengths and earn qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. The 3-year-old ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.37 as the 1-2 favorite in the field of 12. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher extended his record for most wins in the Grade 3 race to six. Classic Car Wash was second and Classic Legacy was third.

