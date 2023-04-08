Tapit Trice wins Blue Grass to qualify for Kentucky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tapit Trice edged past Verifying in the stretch and held on to win the $1 million Blue Grass by a neck on Saturday at Keeneland and solidify a spot in the Kentucky Derby. Objections were filed after an exciting side-by-side duel in which the horses made contact entering the stretch. Stewards ruled no change in the finish, giving the Todd Pletcher-trained colt his fourth consecutive victory after starting the 11-horse, Grade 1 race on the rail as the 8-5 favorite. Blazing Sevens was third.

