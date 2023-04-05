Tapit Trice is 5-2 favorite for the Blue Grass at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Todd Pletcher’s Tapit Trice is the 5-2 morning-line favorite and will start from the No. 1 post in Saturday’s $1 million Blue Grass at Keeneland. It’s one of three major preps this weeked for next month’s Kentucky Derby. Verifying is the second choice in the Blue Grass and will start the 11-horse race from the No. 3 post. Third-choice Raise Cain drew the No. 10 post. The 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-olds will award points on a 100-40-30-20-10 scale for the Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs. The Santa Anita Derby and Wood Memorial also are being run this weekend.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.