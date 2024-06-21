Tao Geoghegan Hart of US-based Lidl-Trek team to miss Tour de France due to illness and injury

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Tao Geoghegan Hart will miss the Tour de France because of a fractured rib sustained during the Criterium du Dauphine and a bout with COVID-19 that he contracted after the race, the U.S.-based Lidl-Trek team said Friday. The former winner of the Giro d’Italia was hit from behind during the Dauphine and involved in a massive crash during the fifth stage, which left him with injured ribs. Trek-Lidl is expected to turn to former world champion Mads Pedersen to lead its squad during the Tour de France, which starts June 29 in Florence, Italy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.