Tao Geoghegan Hart crashes out of Giro d’Italia; Pascal Ackermann wins 11th stage

TORTONA, Italy (AP) — Tao Geoghegan Hart crashed on a rain-soaked road and left the Giro d’Italia on a stretcher during the 11th stage. It deprives the race of another overall contender three days after Remco Evenepoel tested positive for the coronavirus after reclaiming the pink jersey. Geoghegan Hart stood third overall entering the stage and was five seconds behind overall leader and Ineos Grenadiers teammate Geraint Thomas. German rider Pascal Ackermann won the stage in a sprint finish ahead of Jonathan Milan and Mark Cavendish. Thomas remained two seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic with Joao Almeida moving up to third overall at a gap of 22 seconds.

