Tanzania upsets Guinea 1-0 to qualify for 2025 Africa Cup

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy will miss the Africa Cup of Nations next year after Tanzania upset Guinea 1-0 to qualify at the visitors’ expense. Botswana also qualified with a 1-1 draw against already-qualified Egypt. Omaatla Kebatho’s early goal in Cairo was enough for Botswana to finish runner-up in Group C, one point ahead of Mauritania, which defeated Cape Verde 1-0 in the other group game. Guinea-Bissau is hosting Mozambique with the last qualification spot at stake for both countries.

