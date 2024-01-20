Tanzania replaces head coach after just one game at Africa Cup of Nations

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Tanzania has suspended coach Adel Amrouche after just one game at the Africa Cup of Nations. This came after an apparent eight-game ban Amrouche received for comments he made about Morocco. The Tanzania soccer federation says the African soccer federation banned the 55-year-old Amrouche following a complaint from the Morocco federation. Morocco beat the Tanzania 3-0 in their opening game in Group F on Wednesday.

