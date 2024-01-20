Tanzania replaces head coach after just one game at Africa Cup of Nations

By The Associated Press
Tanzania's head coach Adel Amrouche waits for the start of the African Cup of Nations Group F soccer match between Morocco and Tanzania at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Themba Hadebe]

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Tanzania has suspended coach Adel Amrouche after just one game at the Africa Cup of Nations. This came after an apparent eight-game ban Amrouche received for comments he made about Morocco. The Tanzania soccer federation says the African soccer federation banned the 55-year-old Amrouche following a complaint from the Morocco federation. Morocco beat the Tanzania 3-0 in their opening game in Group F on Wednesday.

