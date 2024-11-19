Tanzania, Botswana and Mozambique grab the final qualification spots for 2025 Africa Cup

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy will miss the Africa Cup of Nations next year after Tanzania upset Guinea 1-0 to qualify at the visitors’ expense. Botswana and Mozambique have grabbed the last qualification places to complete the lineup for the 24-team tournament in Morocco. Stanley Ratifo scored early in the second half to give Mozambique a 2-1 win in Guinea-Bissau, ending the home team’s hopes of securing the runner-up spot behind Group I winner Mali. Four-time champion Ghana failed to qualify for the first time since 2004. The Black Stars finished with no wins in Group F.

