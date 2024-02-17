Tanner Scott beats Marlins in last salary arbitration case. Players finish 9-6

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Left-hander Tanner Scott beat the Miami Marlins in the year’s final salary arbitration case, leaving players with a 9-6 margin in decisions this year. Scott was awarded $5.7 million instead of the Marlins’ $5.15 million offer by Robert Herman, John Woods and Allen Ponak, who heard arguments Friday. The 29-year-old Scott was 9-5 with a 2.31 ERA and 12 saves in 16 chances last season, when he made $2,825,000. He is eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series. Teams have a 353-266 advantage since arbitration started in 1974.

