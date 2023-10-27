Tannehill out with Titans not saying whether Will Levis or Malik Willis will start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans ruled veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a high right ankle sprain. Titans coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t ready Friday to announce if rookie Will Levis or second-year pro Malik Willis will start in Tannehill’s place. Vrabel says he’s excited to watch both play. The No. 33 overall pick in April, Levis would become the seventh rookie to start at quarterback this season. That would mark the most rookies to start in the first eight weeks since the NFL merger excluding the 1987 replacement season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.