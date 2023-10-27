Tannehill out with Titans not saying whether Will Levis or Malik Willis will start

By TERRY McCORMICK The Associated Press
FILE - Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee rookie quarterback Will Levis sure looks like he will make his NFL debut Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 against the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans ruled veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a high right ankle sprain. Titans coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t ready Friday to announce if rookie Will Levis or second-year pro Malik Willis will start in Tannehill’s place. Vrabel says he’s excited to watch both play. The No. 33 overall pick in April, Levis would become the seventh rookie to start at quarterback this season. That would mark the most rookies to start in the first eight weeks since the NFL merger excluding the 1987 replacement season.

