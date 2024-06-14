Tank Davis makes long-awaited return to the ring to defend WBA lightweight title vs. Martin

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis faces Frank Martin on Saturday night for the WBA lightweight championship. It highlights the 100th fight night at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Both 29-year-old fighters are undefeated. This is Davis’ first fight in more than a year when he knocked out Ryan Garcia in the seventh round. The co-main event will feature the interim WBC light heavyweight title fight between David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

