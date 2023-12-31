Ta’Niya Latson scores 30, leads big finish for No. 22 Florida State women

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 30 points, half of them in the fourth quarter, and No. 22 Florida State used a late surge to break away from Wake Forest, defeating the Demon Deacons 73-61. Wake Forest was within six points near the 3-minute mark of the fourth quarter before Latson scored the Seminoles’ next 11 points, giving Florida State a 69-56 lead with 55 seconds remaining. The late outburst was typical of late for the Seminoles, who were averaging 23.2 fourth-quarter points in their past nine games. FSU had 26 points in the fourth quarter of this one, with Latson scoring 15.

