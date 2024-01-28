Ta’Niya Latson scores 17 of her 33 points in 4th, No. 23 FSU women beat Georgia Tech 78-67

ATLANTA (AP) — Sophomore Ta’Niya Latson scored 17 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 23 Florida State beat Georgia Tech 78-67 and set the program record for career 30-point games. The Seminoles snapped a three-game skid, ending their longest losing streak since they lost four in a row in December of 2021. Latson — who finished with six rebounds, five assists and three steals — has scored at least 30 points 12 times in just 52 career games at FSU. Sue Galkantas, whose 2,323 career points are the most by a Florida State player, male or female, topped the 30-point plateau 11 times in 120 games. Kara Dunn led Georgia Tech with 19 points and Tonie Morgan added 16, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

