Tanev’s debut with Dallas Stars likely won’t be until next week. He’s working through visa process

DALLAS (AP) — Chris Tanev was right at the top of the list of players the Dallas Stars hoped to add before the trade deadline. The Stanley Cup contender just has to wait a few more days to get the veteran defenseman in uniform. Tanev’s debut with the Stars will come after they get on the road next week. The 34-year-old Canadian was acquired from Calgary in a three-team deal and has to work through the process of obtaining a U.S. visa. Stars general manager Jim Nill says Saturday’s home game is hopeful, but it’s more probable Tanev will join when Dallas plays three games in California next week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.