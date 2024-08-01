Tampa Bay’s Wirfs agrees to $140.63 million extension, becoming highest-paid OL in NFL history

Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history after agreeing Thursday to a five-year, $140.63 million contract extension. The deal, which runs through 2029, surpasses extensions signed this year by Minnesota’s Christian Darrisaw and Detroit’s Penei Sewell. Wirfs was the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft, became an immediate starter at right tackle and helped the Tom Brady-led Bucs win the Super Bowl as a rookie. He was a first-time All-Pro in 2021 and has made the past three Pro Bowls, including last season when he made a smooth transition from right to left tackle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.