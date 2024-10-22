Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans injures hamstring vs. Ravens, shortly after catching 100th TD

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans limped off the field with a hamstring injury Monday night after earlier making the 100th touchdown catch of his career. Evans caught a 25-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield on the opening possession of the game against the Baltimore Ravens. He joins Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison and Terrell Owens as the only players in NFL history to have at least 100 TD receptions in the first 11 seasons of a career. Evans already had a nagging hamstring issue this week and he was in pain after Mayfield nearly connected with him in the end zone again in the second quarter.

