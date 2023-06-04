Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco out of lineup vs Boston with sore left hamstring

BOSTON (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco is out of the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox with a sore left hamstring. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Franco wanted to play but they decided to “buy him an extra day.” Franco trotted into third slowly in the opening game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. He was visited by a team trainer and Cash, but stayed in the game before getting the second game off. The Rays’ 22-year-old star is hitting .305 with seven homers and 29 RBIs

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.