Tampa Bay Rays withdraw unusually early roster moves

KISSIMMEE, Fla, (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have withdrawn their transactions of placing reliever Andrew Kittredge on the 60-day injured iist and selecting the contract of right-hander Trevor Kelley to the 40-man roster. The decision on Friday came after the commissioner’s office failed to approve the transactions. Tampa Bay could select Kelley to the roster March 15 or later.

