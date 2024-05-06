Tampa Bay Rays reinstate outfielder Josh Lowe from the 10-day injured list

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated outfielder Josh Lowe from the 10-day injured list. Lowe has been out since opening day due to a right oblique strain that occurred during spring training, and then right hamstring tightness in late April just before he was expected to rejoin the team. Lowe hit .292 with 20 homers, 83 RBIs and stole 32 bases last season. The team announced he was reinstated on Monday.

