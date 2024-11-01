Tampa Bay Rays pick up their $10.5 million club option on INF Brandon Lowe

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have exercised their $10.5 million club option on Brandon Lowe after the infielder hit a team-high 21 homers this season. The 30-year-old Lowe hit .244 with 58 RBIs in 107 games in his seventh season with Tampa Bay. He also led the team in runs, slugging percentage and OPS. Lowe agreed to a $24 million, six-year contract with Tampa Bay in March 2019 that included club options for 2025 and 2026.

