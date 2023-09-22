Tampa Bay Rays call up 20-year-old infield prospect Junior Caminero

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (AP) — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays have called up 20-year-old minor league prospect Junior Caminero from Double-A Montgomery. Tampa Bay announced that they have selected his contract. Montgomery on social media, said: “Congratulations to Junior Caminero for being called up to THE SHOW!” Caminero spent time with both Montgomery and Class-A Bowling Green this season, combining to hit .324 with 31 homers and 94 RBIs in 117 games. The Rays also placed outfielder Luke Raley on the 10-day injured list with a cervical strain.

