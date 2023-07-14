Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Yandy Diaz placed on paternity list following birth of son

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star Yandy Díaz has been placed on the paternity list by the Tampa Bay Rays, who expect the first baseman to miss at least one game of this weekend’s series at Kansas City. Diaz homered during Tuesday night’s All-Star game in Seattle and became a father for the first time the following morning. His wife, Mayisleidis, initially was scheduled to have the baby on Monday. However, the plan was changed to allow him to travel across the country for his first All-Star appearance. Diaz returned home on a redeye flight to be with his wife for the birth of their son. The Rays recalled infielder Jonathan Aranda from Triple-A Durham to fill the roster spot.

