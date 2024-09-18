Tampa Bay Lightning select Victor Hedman as captain, succeeding Steven Stamkos

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have selected Victor Hedman as their new captain. Hedman succeeds longtime captain Steven Stamkos, who left in free agency to sign with Nashville. Hedman was considered the obvious choice to get the “C” going into his 16th season with Tampa Bay. The 33-year-old from Sweden helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup back to back in 2020 and ‘21 and took home the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman in 2018 and the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP during the first title run. Ryan McDonagh and Nikita Kucherov will serve as alternate captains.

