Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign OLB Randy Gregory to bolster pass rush

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed the need for an edge pass rusher by signing outside linebacker Randy Gregory to a one-year contract. The team confirmed the addition Thursday and is hoping the 31-year-old — who has also played defensive end with Dallas, Denver and San Francisco — will fill a void created when the Bucs released Shaquil Barrett in a salary cap move last month. Gregory was a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2015. He played five seasons with Dallas before signing with Denver in 2022. He split 2023 between the Broncos and 49ers, who acquired him in a trade.

